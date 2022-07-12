Cinema

Red Giant Movies to present Santhanam’s 'Gulu Gulu' in TN

'Gulu Gulu' is all set to release worldwide on July 29
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Santhanam's upcoming comedy drama 'Gulu Gulu' is all set to release worldwide on July 29 this year. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the movie has now been bagged by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

The production house made the announcement with posters that showed actor Santhanam with a flamethrower gun. "Delighted to announce that we have acquired the Tamil Nadu Theatrical Distribution rights of #GuluGulu.🎉🤣. The Ultimate laughter and chaos is coming. In cinemas from July 29th.🤩 @iamsanthanam @MrRathna @circleboxE @Music_Santhosh @KVijayKartik @rajnarayanan_ @jacki_art." (sic)

This is another cap for the production house, as the production house just acquired STR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and presented a lot of star-led films from Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Radhe Shyam, Beast, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Don, Vikram to Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' in recent times.

Director by Rathna Kumar, who has written blockbuster films like Master and the latest Kamal starrer 'Vikram', the films features actor Santhanam and Athulya Chandra in lead roles.

The film's teaser released and had raised expectations among fans. The actor is reported to play an interesting character called 'Google' who would widely travel and knows 13 languages.

The film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, also features Namitha Krishnamurthy, Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dheena, 'Lollu Sabha' Maaran and 'Lollu Sabha' Seshu among others.

Produced by Raj Narayanan, the film has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Philomin Raj.

