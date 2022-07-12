Red Giant Movies to present Santhanam’s 'Gulu Gulu' in TN

This is another cap for the production house, as the production house just acquired STR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and presented a lot of star-led films from Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Radhe Shyam, Beast, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Don, Vikram to Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' in recent times.

Director by Rathna Kumar, who has written blockbuster films like Master and the latest Kamal starrer 'Vikram', the films features actor Santhanam and Athulya Chandra in lead roles.

The film's teaser released and had raised expectations among fans. The actor is reported to play an interesting character called 'Google' who would widely travel and knows 13 languages.

The film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, also features Namitha Krishnamurthy, Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dheena, 'Lollu Sabha' Maaran and 'Lollu Sabha' Seshu among others.

Produced by Raj Narayanan, the film has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Philomin Raj.