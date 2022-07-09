Red Giant Movies, Vels International to present Simbu’s VTK

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is all set to release worldwide on September 15 this year. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the movie has now been bagged by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies with Ishari K Ganesh's Vels International.
This is another cap for the production house. If checked alone for this year, Red Giant Movies has presented a lot of star-led films from Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Radhe Shyam, Beast, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Don, Vikram to Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.
The production house on Saturday took to their official Twitter and made the announcement, "Red Giant Movies is proud to join hands with @VelsFilmIntl for the Tamil Nadu Theatrical distribution of @menongautham & @SilambarasanTR_ 's #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu! Worldwide release on Sep 15th ✨🎉 #VTKOnSep15th @Udhaystalin @arrahman @IshariKGanesh @MShenbagamoort3." (sic)
The video released by the production house connects STR's own 2010's blockbuster film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and the upcoming VTK stating that the classic combo of AR Rahman, Gautham Vasudev Menon and STR is back again on screen.
Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and scripted by B Jeyamohan, VTK marks STR's fourth collaboration with GVM and is touted to be an action-thriller that tells the life journey of a youngster.
The first single 'Kaalathukkum Nee Venum', a breezy love track sung by STR himself has already been loved by fans and the announcement video has much pumped up the audience for the film.
Apart from STR also stars Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Neeraj Madhav, Siddique, and Aangelina Abraham.
The film's cinematography is done by Siddhartha Nuni and Gautham Menon's frequent collaborator Antony is the editor of the film.