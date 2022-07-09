Red Giant Movies, Vels International to present Simbu’s VTK

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is all set to release worldwide on September 15 this year. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the movie has now been bagged by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies with Ishari K Ganesh's Vels International.

This is another cap for the production house. If checked alone for this year, Red Giant Movies has presented a lot of star-led films from Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Radhe Shyam, Beast, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Don, Vikram to Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

The production house on Saturday took to their official Twitter and made the announcement, "Red Giant Movies is proud to join hands with @VelsFilmIntl for the Tamil Nadu Theatrical distribution of @menongautham & @SilambarasanTR_ 's #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu! Worldwide release on Sep 15th ✨🎉 #VTKOnSep15th @Udhaystalin @arrahman @IshariKGanesh @MShenbagamoort3." (sic)