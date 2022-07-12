Aishwarya’s Driver Jamuna shoot concludes
CHENNAI: The unit of director P Kinslin’s much-awaited action thriller, Driver Jamuna, featuring actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, has wrapped up the film’s shooting.
Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a picture of the unit cutting a cake to mark the completion of the filming process and said, “That’s a wrap! Can’t wait for you all to (see the film!) See you soon in theatres #driverjamuna.”She also posted a link of the trailer of the film, saying asking people to check it out if they hadn’t watched it.
Aishwarya Rajesh, who is known to break stereotypes, seems to have played yet another role in this film that may well be a first for an actress. She plays a cab driver in the film that’s been directed by Kinslin, whose earlier film, Vathikuchi, was a critically acclaimed box office success.
The story takes place during a particular trip involving passengers who opt for a shared drive. The trip Aishwarya undertakes in the film is between Walajabad and East Coast Road. The gripping trailer gives a glimpse of how the cab driver gets caught in the crossfire between a gang that is out to kill a man and the cops.