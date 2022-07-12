Aishwarya’s Driver Jamuna shoot concludes

CHENNAI: The unit of director P Kinslin’s much-awaited action thriller, Driver Jamuna, featuring actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, has wrapped up the film’s shooting.

Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a picture of the unit cutting a cake to mark the completion of the filming process and said, “That’s a wrap! Can’t wait for you all to (see the film!) See you soon in theatres #driverjamuna.”She also posted a link of the trailer of the film, saying asking people to check it out if they hadn’t watched it.