Tamil, Telugu fans have heated exchanges comparing PS-I & Baahubali

CHENNAI: While people have been debating over pan-Indian flicks in the last few months, Tamil and Telugu movie buffs were seen having heated exchanges on the night of Ponniyin Selvan-I teaser release. Fans from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana said that the teaser of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus isn’t on a par with Rajamouli’s Baahubali that released in two parts in 2015 and 2017 respectively. The comparison were drawn in terms of visuals and a Baahubali fan wrote, “PS-I teaser imo is just average. What is your opinion?” (sic). Another user opined, “Might be harsh but nowhere near to visuals and VFX of Bahubali,” (sic). In response, Tamil movie buffs took on Baahubali and said, “We as Kollywood fans were amazed to watch KGF ,Bahubali, RRR & was waiting for a supremacy entry from Kollywood & today #PonniyinSelvanTeaser literally gave us goosebumps proving we can do wonders. A new historical record movie is loading.” (sic). Another Ponniyin Selvan commented, “Bahubali who???Cholas are coming.” (sic). There were thousands of other fans who started creating hashtags until Baahubali started trending. The 80-sec teaser of Mani Ratnam’s PS-I had grand visuals and a stunning music by AR Rahman. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the movie will release on September 30.