Atharvaa plays the lead in web series titled Marthagam

CHENNAI: Actor Atharvaa Murali, who has Kuruthi Aatam, Otthaiku Ottha and Nirangal Moondru in various stages of production has now signed a web series. Directed by Prasath Murugesan of Kidaari fame, sources close to the series told DT Next, “Though he had played the lead in Navarasa, this series will have Atharvaa playing the solo male lead for the first time in a web series. The shooting of the series has been progressing in Chennai at a rapid pace and will be wrapped up soon. The series has been titled Marthagam and the director will be giving out the meaning of the title when there is an official announcement of the project.”

The actor also has Trigger directed by Sam Anton and produced by Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, which will be his immediate release.