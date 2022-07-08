Dhruv refutes 'heart attack' rumours, says Vikram is fine now

Adding to the note, Dhruv also requested for the privacy the family deserve at such crucial time. “That being said, we request you to give him and the family the privacy they need at this time,” he wrote.

According to the information shared by Dhruv, Vikram is likely to get discharged from the hospital in a day. He urged the actor’s fans not to believe in rumours and pray for his well-being. He added, “Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest.”

Actor Vikram was scheduled to be present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, a most awaited directorial of Mani Ratnam in Chennai today evening. On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Mahaan, premiered on Amazon Prime Video, featuring his son Dhruv Vikram in the lead.