Actor Vikram admitted to hospital, to be discharged on Saturday

No cause for concern, will attend Cobra audio launch, say sources
Chiyaan Vikram
Kaushik Rajaraman

CHENNAI: Reports of actor Chiyaan Vikram's health condition spread like wildfire on Friday noon. It was widely said that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to Kauvery hospital in Chennai. This sent the Tamil cinema industry to shock as the actor was about to grace the Ponniyin Selvan teaser launch today. However, sources close to the actor told DT Next, "Vikram sir felt a mild discomfort on Thursday and was in the hospital. Though he was in the ICU for a day for a thorough check-up and was shifted to normal ward today. He is expected to get discharged from the hospital shortly. In fact, he will be attending the Cobra audio launch on Monday." Sources added that a partially clogged artery caused the discomfort so a stent has been placed as a precautionary measure.

The actor has Cobra, Ponniyin Selvan and Dhruva Natchathiram lined up for release.

