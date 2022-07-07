Didn’t think twice to work with Pa Ranjith again: Dushara

CHENNAI: The first look poster of Pa Ranjith’s film Natchathiram Nagargiradhu was released on Wednesday. The poster had Dushara Vijayan as the central character and it was evident that the story revolves around her. The movie will see the actress collaborating with the director-producer for the second consecutive time after the hit film Sarpatta Parambarai. “I never knew that Ranjith sir had plan to make such a film when we were working for Sarpatta Parambarai. It was after that he asked me if I would be interested to be a part of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. I didn’t think twice and agreed to come on board the film,” she tells us.

Dushara says that the role will be diametrically opposite to that of Mariyamma in their previous film. “This is nowhere close to what Mariyamma was. You will find no similarities between both the characters. I wanted to be known versatility and this film was offered on the platter for me to prove that. I am glad that it happened with the same creator again,” says the actress. Dushara also says that playing the character was quite challenging. “There was no workshop as such for this film. But it was quite challenging. The character will help me prove my prowess yet again,” she concludes.