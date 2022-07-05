Venkatesh-Varun Tej laugh riot ‘F3’ grosses Rs 134 cr worldwide

Cinema

The makers of the movie on Tuesday announced that the movie collected Rs 134 crore, including Rs 70.94 crore globally, after completing its 40-day theatrical run (it is approaching its 50th day in a few theatres).
HYDERABAD: With Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Thamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles, the Telugu movie 'F3', after causing a laugh riot in theatres, is on track to becoming a blockbuster.

The makers of the movie on Tuesday announced that the movie collected Rs 134 crore, including Rs 70.94 crore globally, after completing its 40-day theatrical run (it is approaching its 50th day in a few theatres).

'F3' is the second installment of the 'Fun & Frustration' franchise.

The Anil Ravipudi-directed film is still running successfully in 10 theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a significant achievement at a time when duds far outnumber successful titles.

Analysts said 'F3' has been able to draw family audiences, which were avoiding cinemas because of the Covid-19 scare. This explains the film's long theatrical run.

