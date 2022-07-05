Venkatesh-Varun Tej laugh riot ‘F3’ grosses Rs 134 cr worldwide

HYDERABAD: With Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Thamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles, the Telugu movie 'F3', after causing a laugh riot in theatres, is on track to becoming a blockbuster.

The makers of the movie on Tuesday announced that the movie collected Rs 134 crore, including Rs 70.94 crore globally, after completing its 40-day theatrical run (it is approaching its 50th day in a few theatres).

'F3' is the second installment of the 'Fun & Frustration' franchise.

The Anil Ravipudi-directed film is still running successfully in 10 theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a significant achievement at a time when duds far outnumber successful titles.

Analysts said 'F3' has been able to draw family audiences, which were avoiding cinemas because of the Covid-19 scare. This explains the film's long theatrical run.