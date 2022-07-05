Comali director Pradeep gets Vijay’s movie title for his next

CHENNAI: Comali fame Pradeep Ranganathan’s next film, in which the filmmaker makes his acting debut as well, has got the title of Vijay's 1997 classic, Love Today
Pradeep Ranganathan made his directorial debut with the 2019 film ‘Comali’ starring Jayam Ravi. The movie which released casting Jayam Ravi and other actors like Yogi Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, KS Ravikumar was well received by the fans.
Meanwhile, the title and first look poster of Pradeep Ranganathan’s next film after ‘Comali’ has been released by actor Jayam Ravi.
Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film stars Sathyaraj, Radhika, Yogi Babu, Raveena and Aditya Kathir among others. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music.
This film is titled ‘Love Today’ which is the title of the movie released in 1997 starring Vijay. The poster of the film is currently going viral.