A million views for Cobra’s third single in a few hours

CHENNAI: The lyric video of Uyir Urugudhey from director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s much-awaited action entertainer, Cobra featuring actors Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, has garnered more than a million views in less than 12 hours of being released on YouTube.

AR Rahman, who has scored the music for the film, released the lyric video on social media. Sung by Rahman himself, the lyrics for the song have been penned by Thamarai.

The number seems to have won the hearts of audiences, with over 1.12 lakh people giving it the thumbs up on YouTube.

The song only seems to have heightened expectations from the film, which Ajay Gnanamuthu had wrapped up in February this year after filming for close to three years.

Vikram plays a brilliant mathematician who uses numbers to solve crimes in the film.

The film, which features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, has triggered a lot of interest as it will also mark the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who plays the villain in the film.