Arun Vijay to star in Arivazhagan's web series 'Tamil Rockerz'

The actor and director last paired up in ‘Kuttram 23’ in 2017.
'Tamil Rockerz' posterInstagram
CHENNAI: Making his foray into the web series world, actor Arun Vijay announced his maiden series titled 'Tamil Rockerz' under director Arivazhagan.

The series' first look was launched by the actor on his Instagram. The first look had a silhouette of a man, probably Arun, with a typical algorithmic background often seen in movies dealing with cybercrimes.

With this project, Kollywood's old-timer AVM Productions would too be entering into series production.

Arivazhagan who debuted with the romantic-horror film Eeram has earlier teamed with Arun Vijay in a super hit thriller film Kuttram 23 (2017). The pair also has Borrder, a spy thriller film, long under post-production.

Tamil Rockerz would be streaming on Sony Liv.

