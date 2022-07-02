Arun Vijay to star in Arivazhagan's web series 'Tamil Rockerz'

With this project, Kollywood's old-timer AVM Productions would too be entering into series production.

Arivazhagan who debuted with the romantic-horror film Eeram has earlier teamed with Arun Vijay in a super hit thriller film Kuttram 23 (2017). The pair also has Borrder, a spy thriller film, long under post-production.

Tamil Rockerz would be streaming on Sony Liv.