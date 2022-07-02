Anirudh all set for Vikram original soundtrack release

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram is having a dream run at the box office. Zooming past 25 days in the middle of new releases, the film is fast approaching a solid 50th day in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere.

The widely appreciated action film had music as one of its pivotal attractions. Anirudh Ravichander has spelt magic with zany theme music for Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, and in the same vein had tugged at our heartstrings with an emotional Porkanda Singam depicting Kamal’s love for his grandson in the film.

That apart, the Kolaveri sensation also delivered interesting music pieces for different sequences.

Now, Anirudh has announced that the most awaited Vikram OST (Original Sound Track) is set for release.

On his official Twitter handle, he posted "#VikramBGM #VikramOST readyyy 🥁🥁🥁🚀🚀🚀

Jukebox within a few days 😃😃😃

@ikamalhaasan @Dir_Lokesh @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @SonyMusicSouth"