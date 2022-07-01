STR- Gautham Karthik’s Pathu Thala to have a release on December 14

CHENNAI: The makers of Silambarasan- Gautham Karthik’s Pathu Thala on Thursday announced the release date of the film on social media. The movie will release in theatres on Dec 14 this year. Produced by Studio Green and directed by Obeli N Krishna, Pathu Thala has Priya Bhavanishankar, Gautham Menon, Kalaiyarasan and Teeja Arunasalam among others in important roles. Talking to DT Next, KE Gnanavel Raja said, “The film will be an ideal watch for the audience during Christmas and New year holidays. Also, we have finished a major chunk of the shoot and the last schedule of the film will go on floors once STR returns from the US. The shoot will happen in Bellary and will be completed in a single stretch.”

Pathu Thala, the remake of Kannada hit film Mufti, will have music by AR Rahman while Praveen KL is the editor. Farook J Basha is the film’s cinematographer. Meanwhile, STR’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is hitting the screens on September 15. He also has Corona Kumar that will be directed by Gokul.