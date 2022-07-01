Stop further rumours on husband’s death, actress Meena writes

CHENNAI: Actor Meena’s husband Vidya Sagar died on Monday owing to prolonged lung illness induced by Covid. The loss has been grieved by the family and also, it came out as a shock to several in the State. Meanwhile, social media has been propagating various speculations on the death of Vidya Sagar, and earlier conflicts in their personal lives. There has been notion on contrasting reports and clarifications on the cause of the death, which may or may not be true.

Taking this to Instagram, actress Meena Sagar posted, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my loving husband Vidya Sagar. I sincerely request all media to respect our privacy and sympathise this situation. Please stop further broadcast of any false information on this matter.”