Stop further rumours on husband’s death, actress Meena writes

CHENNAI: Actor Meena’s husband Vidya Sagar died on Monday owing to prolonged lung illness induced by Covid. The loss has been grieved by the family and also, it came out as a shock to several in the State. Meanwhile, social media has been propagating various speculations on the death of Vidya Sagar, and earlier conflicts in their personal lives. There has been notion on contrasting reports and clarifications on the cause of the death, which may or may not be true.
Taking this to Instagram, actress Meena Sagar posted, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my loving husband Vidya Sagar. I sincerely request all media to respect our privacy and sympathise this situation. Please stop further broadcast of any false information on this matter.”
Meena, also took the post to express her gratitude towards all the people who stood with her family through this difficult time. She also thanked everyone, including the medical personnel who tried maximum best to treat Vidya Sagar and Chief Minister MK Stalin for helping her make through the tough times.
She added, in the post, “During these difficult times, I want to express my gratitude to all those good hearts who helped and stood with our family. I would like to thank all the Medical Team who tried their best, our Chief Minister, Health Minister, Radhakrishnan IAS, Colleagues, Friends, Family, Media & My loving fans for sending love and prayers.”