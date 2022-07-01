Great minds eat alike: Bill Gates on meeting Mahesh Babu, Namrata
CHENNAI: American businessman, Microsoft founder billionaire Bill Gates has shared his experience of bumping into Mahesh Babu and the latter's wife Namrata Shirodkar in New York. Earlier on Wednesday, the Telugu superstar shared a picture of meeting Bill Gates with his wife Namrata on his Twitter.
Mahesh posted the picture and called Bill one of the humble personae and called him an 'inspiration.'
Mahesh tweeted, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"
The Billionaire CEO retweeted Mahesh Babu's picture and shared his experience of meeting them by stating, "Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata!." The billionaire also shared a picture with the couple on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Great minds eat alike. I enjoyed meeting you and Namrata."
Also, Bill Gates started following Mahesh Babu on Twitter and Instagram.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. After the success of his recent film, Mahesh Babu will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in a Sukumar’s directorial.