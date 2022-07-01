Great minds eat alike: Bill Gates on meeting Mahesh Babu, Namrata

CHENNAI: American businessman, Microsoft founder billionaire Bill Gates has shared his experience of bumping into Mahesh Babu and the latter's wife Namrata Shirodkar in New York. Earlier on Wednesday, the Telugu superstar shared a picture of meeting Bill Gates with his wife Namrata on his Twitter.

Mahesh posted the picture and called Bill one of the humble personae and called him an 'inspiration.'

Mahesh tweeted, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"