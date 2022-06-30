Team 'Liger' wishes boxing champ Mike Tyson a happy birthday

CHENNAI: The team of director Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film, 'Liger', starring actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, on Thursday released a special video in which the entire team sent its birthday wishes to boxing legend Mike Tyson, who is making his debut in Indian cinema with the film.



Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Charmme Kaur, Vishnu, Ananya Pandey and Puri Jagannadh wished Tyson on his birthday in the video.



What's more, the video also had making visuals from the film's US schedule. As is known, the scenes of Mike Tyson were filmed in the US.