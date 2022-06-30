Suriya says 'thank you' to fans after accepting Oscar invitation

CHENNAI: One of the significant honours bestowed upon actor Suriya was an invitation to join on the Oscar committee. The actor turned to Twitter in response to The Academy's invitation to congratulate them for the honour. He accepted the invitation and pledged to his supporters that he would work hard to earn their admiration.

Actor Kamal Haasan thanked his brother Suriya for this amazing accomplishment on Twitter.

Suriya was the first actor from Tamil Nadu to be invited to the Oscar selection committee. Congratulatory messages have been coming in from all directions ever since the news was announced. Along with Kajol and Reema Kagti, Suriya will represent India.

Suriya replied to The Academy's invitation on June 29 through a tweet that said, "Thank you @TheAcademy for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud!!”