Rajini, Prabhu Deva, others pay last respect to Meena's husband

CHENNAI: Several celebrities from the industry paid last respect to Tamil actress Meena’s husband Vidyasagar, who passed away at a private hospital last night due to lung-related ailment, in Chennai. The sudden demise has left the film fraternity and fans in shock.

Several from the industry, including Rajinikanth, Prabhu Deva, Sangeetha Krish, Pritha Hari, Brinda Gopal, Gayathri Raguram and Sundar C went to their house in Chennai to pay last rights.

According to reports his mortal remains will be cremated at Besant Nagar cemetery today at 2 pm.

Actor-turned-politician, Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter to express her grief.

She wrote, “Waking up to a terrible news.Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena and their daughter Nainika. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family.”

Mohan Babu who acted with the actress in films like Allari Mogod wrote, “Woke up to devastating news of #meena garu’shusband, Vidyasagar garu passed away due to Covid complications. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire family. (sic)”

Celebs across film industries took to social media to offer their condolences.

