No actor would have refused to do a script like Diesel: Harish

CHENNAI: Marking Harish Kalyan’s birthday on Wednesday, the makers of his upcoming film Diesel released the first look posters of the film. The posters had the backdrop of the actor in a petrol bunk in which he is seen holding the pump with a furious look on his face while in the other he is seen in a happy mood with Athulya Ravi in the frame. “Diesel is a subject, which hasn’t been explored before this and came to me at a time where I was looking to do something different,” says Harish.

Produced by Third Eye Entertainment and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy, the film is a commercial action entertainer. “My previous films like Pyaar Prema Kaadhal and Ispadeu Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum fell under romantic genre. Dhaarala Prabhu was content-oriented and Kasada Thapara had me in grey shades. Likewise, Diesel though is set in the backdrop of North Chennai, deals with mafias and scams that we haven’t heard of before. Also, this is the biggest film of my career in terms of budget, content and star cast. I had to undergo physical transformation for the film as well,” he opens up.

Talking about the shooting schedules, Harish says, “We have completed major chunk of the film and the shoot has been progressing at a rapid pace.” Harish also opens up on his birthday plans and says, “I will be meeting my fans and have organised a blood donation camp. Also, there is a tree planting event at a school in Ashok Nagar. I started it in 2018 and couldn’t do it in the last couple of years due to the pandemic. I am resuming it this year,” he concludes.