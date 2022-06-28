Harish Kalyan-Athulya starrer 'Diesel' 1st look poster released

CHENNAI: Harish Kalyan's upcoming film 'Diesel' with Actress Athulya Ravi released the first look poster of the movie.
On Tuesday, Harish Kalyan took to Twitter to share the poster with the caption, "With all your wishes, love & support here is #DieselFirstLook #Diesel #டீசல் #డీజి 🤗🙏❤️🔥" (sic).
The film is directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy and produced by the Third Eye Entertainment, Cinematography is done by MS Prabhu, and Music scores by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, Editing is done by Shan Lokesh.
Ahead of Harish Kalyan's birthday on June 29 to celebrate, the makers of the film released the first look poster on Tuesday.