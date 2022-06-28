Harish Kalyan-Athulya starrer 'Diesel' 1st look poster released

CHENNAI: Harish Kalyan's upcoming film 'Diesel' with Actress Athulya Ravi released the first look poster of the movie.

On Tuesday, Harish Kalyan took to Twitter to share the poster with the caption, "With all your wishes, love & support here is #DieselFirstLook #Diesel #டீசல் #డీజి 🤗🙏❤️🔥" (sic).