Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates

HYDERABAD: Telugu star Mahesh Babu has met Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the US. Bill Gates, Mahesh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, posed for a picture together.

The 'Maharshi' actor, posted the picture of himself and his wife Namrata with Bill Gates, on his socials, and stated, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Bill Gates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen� and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"