Farhan Akhtar plays Waleed in Ms Marvel show

Given that two-time Oscar winner Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed the episode, it is not a surprise that Ali Sethi’s popular song Pasoori, and Pakistani chartbuster--Nazia Hassan’s iconic Disco Deewane made into the episode as well.

The show now has a unique blend of MCU and South Asian masala films, embracing the desi vibe from showcasing a grand Bollywood customed weeding, autorickshaw chase in Karachi streets, talks and portrayal on Partition of India, Shah Rukh Khan references to featuring music by Indian and Pakistani talent.

Before the episode was out, Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "It's my pleasure to introduce you to Waleed! Catch me in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel on @DisneyPlusHS. Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel four episodes, now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English." (sic)