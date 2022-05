Farhan Akhtar to appear in Marvel Studios series 'Ms Marvel'

LOS ANGELES: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar will be making an appearance in "Ms Marvel", the first Muslim superhero series from Marvel Studios.

According to Deadline, the details of his character have been kept under wraps, even though it is said to be a guest appearance.

The Disney+ show will be the first Hollywood project for Akhtar, who is known for starring in hits like "Rock On!", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" and "Dil Dhadakne Do".

Akhtar has also directed critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful films such as "Dil Chahta Hai", "Lakshya", "Don" and "Don 2".

"Ms Marvel", which comes from the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is fronted by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

"Kamala is an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with an oversized imagination particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the MCU).