Jayam Ravi, the latest K-town star to move to ECR

Jayam Ravi
CHENNAI: Actor Jayam Ravi, who has Ponniyin Selvan, Agilan and Iraivan in his pipeline is the latest K-town actor to move into his new property on East Coast Road.

This will be the actor’s second new home in two years after his newly built Hyderabad house last year.

“He shifted to his new house on ECR from Alwarpet a couple of months ago. He was living with his family in his Hyderabad house and moved there for a short duration as his ECR home was under construction. Ravi has shifted his base back to Chennai,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.

The actor now lives in his ECR house with Arthi Ravi and kids Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi.

With this he joins the list of other k-town actors like Ajith, Jiiva and Vijay among who have been living on ECR for quite some time.

Actress Trisha Krishnan too has been reportedly constructing a new house in the vicinity.

It looks like ECR has become the hotspot for Tamil actors, who have been constructing their own property. While STR is building his new house near Uthandi, Dhanush recently moved to ECR.

K-town couple Prasanna and Sneha too have been building a huge property on the same stretch.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi, recently completed 19 years in films and had penned a thank you note.

