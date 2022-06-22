Varisu second look: Vijay takes the rural route?

CHENNAI: Leading Kollywood star Vijay's upcoming film Varisu's second look was dropped by the makers on social media coinciding with his birthday.
The makers in their official social media handle have posted the film's second look in contrast to the first one. The actor, who is celebrating his 48th birthday today, is seen lying on a vegetable truck surrounded by kids. With sugarcane and vegetables on the truck, the still may hint at a feast getting ready for Pongal festival.
The second look is being celebrated by fans across all social media platforms for the actor's return to a rural backdrop. The first look that dropped on Tuesday evening saw Vijay in a grey blazer in a corporate set-up.
Billed to be a family entertainer, in the lines of Priyamanavale and Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Varisu is helmed by National award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. The film bankrolled by Dil Raju, Tollywood's most sought-after music composer Thaman S would be working on his first Vijay film. Karthick Palani is the cinematographer and KL Praveen handles the cuts.
Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady of Varisu. The film also stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha will be seen playing pivotal roles.
Vijay was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast.