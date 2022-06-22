Varisu second look: Vijay takes the rural route?

CHENNAI: Leading Kollywood star Vijay's upcoming film Varisu's second look was dropped by the makers on social media coinciding with his birthday.

The makers in their official social media handle have posted the film's second look in contrast to the first one. The actor, who is celebrating his 48th birthday today, is seen lying on a vegetable truck surrounded by kids. With sugarcane and vegetables on the truck, the still may hint at a feast getting ready for Pongal festival.

The second look is being celebrated by fans across all social media platforms for the actor's return to a rural backdrop. The first look that dropped on Tuesday evening saw Vijay in a grey blazer in a corporate set-up.