Nambi has an adorable aura beyond his intelligence: Madhavan

CHENNAI: As Madhavan’s much-awaited pan-Indian film Rocketry is all set to hit the screens on July 1, the actor-director reminisced his meeting with scientist Nambi Narayanan.

“After the completion of Vikram Vedha, my friend suggested me to make a movie based on real incidents that happened in the life of an ISRO scientist, who was falsely accused of revealing the National secret to the Pakistan army and later prove his innocence. Initially, I was excited as it gave me an impression of a James Bond-styled flick. Brimming with my assumptions, I met Nambi Narayanan, which changed my life. I knew him for his intelligence, but when I met him, I could see an adorable aura. His lips were shivering with anger and worries, which had lots to speak. When he started recalling the injustice done to him,” he says.

Madhavan said he had the urge to write the script as soon as he listened to Nambi.

“After seven months, I returned to meet him with my final draft, I was blown out of the waters by his yet another shocking revelation. He just spoke about his achievements, which left me floored. When I clarified with him again he casually said, ‘I didn’t do anything extraordinary. I just worked and got paid.’,” added the actor.

On reason behind making Rocketry, Maddy said, “It is disappointing that many of us didn’t know that he is a Tamilian, born in Nagercoil, and his contribution to the progress of the country was so immense but remained obscure to the public glare,” he concluded.