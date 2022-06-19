Thalapathy66 first look to be out on June 21

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's most anticipated first look of his film with Vamshi Paidipally to be out on June 21 at 6:01 pm.
The makers of the film made the announcement with a poster that showed the actor posing with a backpack with a map signalling him to be a traveller of some sort.
The poster read, "Arrival June 21, 18:01".
Tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 66', the first look is to be arriving a day ahead of the actor's birthday to lit up the fans' celebration.
Touted to be an emotional family drama, the film has an ensemble cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Shaam, Srinath, Khushbu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan.
Thaman is scoring the music for the film, while the cinematography is handled by Kharthik Palani.