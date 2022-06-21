Cinema

It’s a three-way clash at the BO on Deepavali day this year

Industry insiders tell us that a couple of small-budget films are also eyeing a Deepavali release.
Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi
CHENNAI: Major heroes are set to clash at the box-office for Deepavali this year. While Karthi’s Sardar that was acquired by Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies was one of the first films to announce a Deepavali release, Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince followed suit and has announced that the film will release on the same day.

The latest film that is likely to join the festival race is Jayam Ravi’s Iraivan directed by I Ahmed.

An official announcement by the makers is all set to be made soon. While there were reports that did the rounds that Ajith’s AK 61 directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor too was touted to be a Deepavali release, there has been no confirmation on that front.

This also means that actor Karthi will have theatrical releases for three consecutive months with Viruman releasing on August 31, Ponniyin Selvan on September 30 and Sardar on October 24.

Industry insiders tell us that a couple of small-budget films are also eyeing a Deepavali release.

