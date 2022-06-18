Actor Ajith Kumar on UK biking tour: Check pics here

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar, who is doing a film with H Vinoth after Valimai and has Vignesh Shivan's tentatively titled 'AK 62', was spotted enjoying a trip on his lavish bike in the United Kingdom.

Photos of him with his bike have been going viral on social media platforms.

In the pictures, the actor could be seen in a bearded look, wearing an ear stud, touring through the streets of England and Europe.

In another pic, the actor poses with his bike crew inside the Euro Tunnel Train.

A source close to DT Next had earlier told us that Ajith's 'AK 61' produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP revolves around a bank heist and the film is about mind games and doesn’t have any high-octane stunts like Valimai.

Popular TV personality- actor Kavin is set to play a crucial role in the film and Ghibran has been finalised to compose the music.