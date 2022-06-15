Varun, Kiara, Anil Kapoor take metro to beat Mumbai traffic

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The duo recently won people's hearts by taking a metro to promote their film. Accompanied by Anil Kapoor, Kiara and Varun were seen commuting by Mumbai metro to beat the traffic and save time amid hectic promotions.

In a video, the duo was also seen savouring Vada Pao inside the metro, embracing the True Mumbaikar in them! In fact, Varun seemed to have really liked his short journey on the metro, he went ahead and said that he has come to realise that the best way to save time during peak traffic hours is to take a metro!