Ranbir, Alia join hands to save world in 'Brahmastra' trailer

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming magnum opus 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' unveiled the spectacular trailer of the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday morning.

As promised by the director Ayan Mukerji, the trailer of the film, a fantasy epic, is a complete visual treat for fans.

The over three-minute clip is packed with a heavy impressive VFX shots, and an indication of the film's grand scale.

The trailer begins with Big B's voice talking about the five elements that have had their powers stored in 'astras' (weapons) since ancient times and that this is the story of the God of all Astras -- the Brahmastra.