‘With all due respect to Vikram’: Arun Vijay’s ‘Yaanai' postponed

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Arun Vijay's upcoming film 'Yaanai' which was previously scheduled to release on June 17 revealed that they have postponed the film's release date to July 1, due to the massive success of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram.
Drumstick Productions, the firm producing the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Monday, and tweeted, "With all due respect to #Vikram we are postponing our #Yaanai worldwide release to July 1st. Wishing @ikamalhaasan sir @Dir_Lokesh and @RKFI for the record breaking success - Team Yaanai. #YaanaiFromJuly1st @arunvijayno1 #DirectorHari @priya_Bshankar @gvprakash @ZeeTamil." (sic)
Minutes after, Raaj Kamal Films International tweeted, "Thank you team #Yaanai. #VikramRoaringSuccess". (sic)
Directed by Hari, the action thriller features Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles and has Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Aadukalam Jayapalan, Imman Annachi, Rajesh, Aishwarya, Bose Venkat, Sanjeev, and Pugazh.
The film's music is composed by G V Prakash Kumar and editing is handled by Anthony.
Apart from Yaanai, the actor has films that include 'Border' with director Arivazhagan, 'Agni', 'Siragugal' and 'Sinam'.