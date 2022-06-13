‘With all due respect to Vikram’: Arun Vijay’s ‘Yaanai' postponed

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Arun Vijay's upcoming film 'Yaanai' which was previously scheduled to release on June 17 revealed that they have postponed the film's release date to July 1, due to the massive success of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram.

Drumstick Productions, the firm producing the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Monday, and tweeted, "With all due respect to #Vikram we are postponing our #Yaanai worldwide release to July 1st. Wishing @ikamalhaasan sir @Dir_Lokesh and @RKFI for the record breaking success - Team Yaanai. #YaanaiFromJuly1st @arunvijayno1 #DirectorHari @priya_Bshankar @gvprakash @ZeeTamil." (sic)