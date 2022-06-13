2nd teaser of Malayalam film 'Kaduva' promises '90s-style thrills

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The makers of Malayalam movie 'Kaduva' starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi and Samyuktha Menon, released the second teaser of the film on Monday.

Helmed by Shaji Kailas, the glimpse into the flick promises to give audiences entertainment that's high on action, thrill and drama.

The hit-making combination of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and filmmaker Shaji Kailas brings back '90s action thrills in this mass-entertainer co-starring Vivek Oberoi, and produced by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon under the banners Magic Frames & Prithviraj Productions. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for the film.

The movie releases in theatres worldwide on June 30.