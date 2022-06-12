Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: Nambi Effect’ trailer launched at Times Square

NEW YORK: Bollywood actor and filmmaker R Madhavan’s biographical drama movie ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, which is based on the life of renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan, launched the trailer on the NASDAQ billboard at Times Square on Saturday.

Madhavan, who has directed, produced, written as well as starred in the film, was present at the trailer launch along with former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayan.

Speaking about the trailer being screened on the Nasdaq billboard at Times Square, R Madhavan said, “It is all very surreal! Time has gone by so quickly – it feels like it was only yesterday we were shooting the film and now, here we are, a few days away from the film’s release, screening the trailer on the world’s most coveted billboard! With God’s grace, I’m thankful for all the love and affection we have received so far. We are looking forward to seeing you in the theatres on July 1st!”

He also shared a glimpse of the trailer launch where the trailer was received with much applause and love with people all across the world hooting and cheering.