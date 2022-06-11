Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake rolls in Chennai, Suriya plays a cameo

CHENNAI: The Hindi remake of Suriya-Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru went on floors in April. The film will have Akshay Kumar reprising Suriya’s role from the original while Radhika Madhan will reprise Aparna Balamurali’s character. The latest we hear is that after wrapping up the first schedule in Mumbai, the makers of the yet-untitled project have shifted to Chennai. “The second schedule of the film went on floors in Chennai on Friday. The team has acquired permission from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to shoot in the terminal and has started to film important sequences for the film,” the source told DT Next. The source also added that Suriya will be playing a cameo in the Hindi version. “Suriya too was a part of the shoot that took place in the airport. Though it is unclear that which role the actor-producer will be seen in, he shot for a few hours for his character in the film on Friday.”

Soorarai Pottru revolved around Nedumaaran Rajangam or Maara, who sets out to make the common man fly. It was partly inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder GR Gopinath. The film is jointly produced by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, along with Abudantia Entertainment and Cape Good Films.