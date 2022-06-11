Fans remember Moose Wala on slain singer's 29th birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Slain Punjabi Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala returned to trending big time on social media on Saturday, the day he would have turned a year older if he had not been killed approximately two weeks ago very near to his hometown Mansa in Punjab.

His untimely death has left a void in the heart of his fans as social media is flooded with special wishes as fans are showering immense love on the late singer and sharing the popular songs sung by the singer. Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry are also remembering him. His energetic songs and persona have completely transformed the music industry. He was one of the most famous Punjabi singers of his generation and carried a massive fan following.

Moose Wala even received love from international artists like Drake but he was famous for promoting gun culture, violence and politics but some other songs like 'dil da ni maada, tera Sidhu Moosewala' shows his other side. Here are 5 super hit songs for his fans

1. So High