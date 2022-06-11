10 movies to watch this Pride Month

NEW DELHI: Cinema becomes an important reflection of what life is, often a celebration. It sometimes also mirrors the nuances of the struggles people go through, struggles which are incomprehensible in real life.



"In order to be an ally, you need to acknowledge the struggles, celebrations, and lives of queer individuals. Queer movies become a source of understanding the queer experience which in return gives you an insight into how similar yet different our lives are. It not only expand your understanding of queer lives but also sensitize you to the struggle and oppression that the community went through at the hands of patriarchy and heteronormativity", says Yashwant Panwar, Communications lead Imbue Natural.



This Pride Month, here's a look at the movies that have helped us understand and witness what it means to be queer in different parts of the world.

1. Fire