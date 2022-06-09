'The Terminal List' trailer: Chris Pratt plays Navy SEAL in web series

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming streaming series 'The Terminal List' was unveiled along with its key art on Thursday.

The series which stars Chris Pratt, is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jack Carr. It follows James Reece (essayed by Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

He returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

The eight-part series has been executive produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films, writer/showrunner David DiGilio, Jack Carr and Daniel Shattuck.

The series, which is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, Alexis Louder, Arturo Castro and Marco Rodriguez.

'The Terminal List' will be dropping on July 1 on Prime Video.