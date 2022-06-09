Marudhanayagam, Marmayogi are now irrelevant and old to me: Kamal

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Kamal Haasan, who recently addressed a press meet over Vikram's roaring success, said that he wouldn't be interested in reviving his projects Marudhanayagam, Marmayogi and Sabash Naidu. "Vikram's success doesn't mean that I would revive Marmayogi, Marudhanayagam and Sabash Naidu. I want to do something new. To me those projects are old as I ve been living with them for a while.I would rather say I am disinterested. At the same time, if someone willingly comes forward to make them, I will hand it over."

"I am at loss because these films didn't see the light of the day. I am upset that I couldn't showcase my skills because they haven't come out," he further added.

He also opened up about collaborating with actor Vijay for a potential project. "I have discussed with Vijay and he is interested in teaming up for a project," he added.