Marudhanayagam, Marmayogi are now irrelevant and old to me: Kamal

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Kamal Haasan, who recently addressed a press meet over Vikram's roaring success, said that he wouldn't be interested in reviving his projects Marudhanayagam, Marmayogi and Sabash Naidu. "Vikram's success doesn't mean that I would revive Marmayogi, Marudhanayagam and Sabash Naidu. I want to do something new. To me those projects are old as I ve been living with them for a while.I would rather say I am disinterested. At the same time, if someone willingly comes forward to make them, I will hand it over."
"I am at loss because these films didn't see the light of the day. I am upset that I couldn't showcase my skills because they haven't come out," he further added.
He also opened up about collaborating with actor Vijay for a potential project. "I have discussed with Vijay and he is interested in teaming up for a project," he added.
"The success Vikram has garnered gives me more responsibility in handling future projects", the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj quipped.
On how and why films from other states are performing better than Tamil ones in even suburban areas in Tamil Nadu, Kamal replied that Tamil cinema has been and is going through this cycle of resounding success and brief lull. "Just because we haven't had remarkable movies in the past one year doesn't mean we are in dearth of quality filmmakers", he added saying every industry goes through this phase and it is in one such phase when Tamil Nadu celebrated Hindi films like Sholay and Aradhana.
On the Kamal-Rajinikanth reunion on-screen, the Padma awardee said first Lokesh should convince Rajinikanth and the three (Kamal, Rajini, and Lokesh) upon arriving at a point where minds meet, I would make the announcement public.
On a question about the common theme of drugs in all of Lokesh's films, the director averred that it was an important message for the society where drug abuse is rampant and it would have a far-reach if stars like Vijay and Kamal convey it on screen.