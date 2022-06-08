Wedding bells! Wikki & Nayan to tie knot at 8.30 am tomorrow

Earlier, during a meet press Vignesh said, "On June 9, I am getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It will be an intimate event with our friends and families and a small circle of people. Initially, we had decided to marry in Tirupati, but there were logistic issues. Practically we couldn't proceed with plans of taking a lot of people so we chose Mahabalipuram as the destination."

It has been reported that actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and close friend-director Nelson Dilipkumar have only been invited.