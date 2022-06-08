Cinema

Wedding bells! Wikki & Nayan to tie knot at 8.30 am tomorrow

It has been reported that actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and close friend-director Nelson Dilipkumar have only been invited.
Wedding bells! Wikki & Nayan to tie knot at 8.30 am tomorrow
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The wedding invitation of director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara has been doing rounds on social media, a day before the big day. According to the invite, the wedding will happen at 8:30 am in Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram and the dress code will be ethnic pastels.

Check the invite here:

Earlier, during a meet press Vignesh said, "On June 9, I am getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It will be an intimate event with our friends and families and a small circle of people. Initially, we had decided to marry in Tirupati, but there were logistic issues. Practically we couldn't proceed with plans of taking a lot of people so we chose Mahabalipuram as the destination."

It has been reported that actors Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and close friend-director Nelson Dilipkumar have only been invited.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Vignesh Shivan marriage
Actress Nayanthara
vignesh Shivan and nayanthara
Nayan wedding
Nayanthara marriage tomorrow
Nayanthara marriage photos
Nayan marriage photos
Vikki Nayan wedding
Wikki-Nayan weddings
Nayan wedding in Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in