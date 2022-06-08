Hansika plays a fashion designer in her upcoming film by Igore

CHENNAI: Director Igore, who is known for directing the Arya-starrer Kalaaba Kaadhalan (2006) and Vandha Mala (2015) is back with his third directorial that will have Hansika Motwani playing the lead. “This untitled project is a female-centric flick that will be made in Tamil and Telugu. Hansika plays a fashion designer in the lead role, while Aari Arjunan will be seen playing a character with greyshades,” the director told DT Next. The project will have Ghibran composing the music. “The camera will be operated by Manikandan, who assisted Aseem Mishra of 83 fame. The shoot of the film went on floors in Chennai on Wednesday and we will be shooting outdoors across Tamil Nadu. The film will be a racy thriller and we are planning to release the film this year,” he added.

Commenting on his hiatus, he said, “This is not something I do consciously. I go on long breaks due to various reasons and direct a movie only when there is something meaningful I can deliver to the audience. I am looking forward to directing movies frequently from now on,” he concluded.