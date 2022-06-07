'NBK107' makers tease fans with Balakrishna poster

HYDERABAD: The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'NBK107' and directed by Gopichand Malineni, have released some exciting news along with a poster.

"NBK107 First Hunt Loading," the team announced on this poster, which only shows Balakrishna's hands. Fans of Balakrishna will be ecstatic to learn of this, as they will undoubtedly expect a special presentation on the actor's birthday.

On the occasion of the 'Akhanda' actor's birthday on June 10, the makers of 'NBK107' are expected to release the title announcement along with an introductory teaser.

The upcoming film, which is billed as a commercial potboiler, also stars Shruti Haasan.

Kannada star Duniya Vijay is venturing into Tollywood with this movie where he is playing the antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a significant role.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. S. Thaman is the music director for 'NBK107'.