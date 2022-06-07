BTS and YouTube collaborate for #MyBTStory Fan Challenge

SEOUL: BTS has devised a new method for ARMY members to share their memories with the boy band, and it's all taking place on YouTube. '

According to Billboard, the K-pop stars launched their new fan project #MyBTStory on Monday (June 6), which will go live on Friday in an exclusive partnership with YouTube Shorts.

"Dear ARMY, For nine years you have been our greatest champions," the septet wrote in a letter posted to YouTube's official blog.

"As we embark on the journey to our tenth year as a band, we want to remember and celebrate all the special moments we've had together so far. Beginning this Saturday, we want to ask you to share your BTS stories with us, and each other, on YouTube Shorts."