One of the best experiences of my life: Arjun Das

CHENNAI: Actor Arjun Das’s screen time might have been short in Vikram, but the actor has made it clear that he values it immensely. He says watching it on the monitor was “one of the best experiences of my life”.

In an emotional piece, he posted on Twitter, Arjun Das, who commands a huge fan following himself, said, “When Lokesh calls you and says, ‘Machi, just one scene.’ You don’t ask any questions. You just go! But that ONE scene... On one side you have Kamal sir and on the other, you have Suriya sir. What does one possibly do? You tell yourself to breathe, focus, learn, observe, sit back and watch two actors you have admired unleash themselves in front of you.