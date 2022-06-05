Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for Covid, under isolation

CHENNAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently seen in Atlee's 'Jawaan' glimpse, has reportedly tested positive for Covid. The development comes shortly after Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, and Aditya Roy Kapur also tested positive.

Earlier today, it was reported that Katrina Kaif had tested positive for Covid, but has now completed her quarantine period. The actress was scheduled to start shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi last week, but it had to be rescheduled after her test results.

Yesterday, Kartik Aaryan announced on Instagram with a quirky caption that he has tested positive as well.