Kriti Sanon shares snap post winning 'Best Actress' award at IIFA 2022

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon, who was honoured with the 'Best Actress' award at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) recently took to social media to share her success with the world, by posting a picture of herself with the prestigious award.

"Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! It has taken me 8yrs to get my first Best Actress award. But I'm so happy that I received my first for Mimi - a film I'll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to Dinoo @laxman, Utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!" Kriti captioned her Instagram post. In the picture, the 'Mimi' actor could be seen flashing her gorgeous smile, seemingly elated at her success. She was decked up in a vibrant yellow-coloured, ruffled gown, holding her coveted award with both hands.