Vikram light up Times Square tower in NY; makers rejoice

CHENNAI: In a big surprise, Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ saw its poster featuring at the 'Times Square' tower on Saturday.
The production team took to its social media to share the news with its followers. They shared that an ad for Vikram's music album composed by Anirudh was featured at the Times Square screen at Manhattan, New York. "Love Beyond Boundaries ! Ulaganayagan's #Vikram ft. In iconic Times Squares," the tweet read.
Earlier on June 1, the trailer of Vikram was projected on the world's tallest building in the world - Burj Khalifa. Kamal Haasan attended the launch along with his team.
In less than 24 hours the film gained positive reviews from the audience. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has distributed the film under his banner 'Red Giant Movies’ was the first one to share his review for 'Vikram', and said that the film will be a sure blockbuster.
Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Suriya has also played a key cameo role.