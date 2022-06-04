Vikram light up Times Square tower in NY; makers rejoice

CHENNAI: In a big surprise, Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ saw its poster featuring at the 'Times Square' tower on Saturday.

The production team took to its social media to share the news with its followers. They shared that an ad for Vikram's music album composed by Anirudh was featured at the Times Square screen at Manhattan, New York. "Love Beyond Boundaries ! Ulaganayagan's #Vikram ft. In iconic Times Squares," the tweet read.