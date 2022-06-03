Cinema

Udhay meets Kamal; congratulates Vikram's team for grand success

"As Ulaga Nayagan @ikamalhaasan Sir’s film #Vikram released today, received huge response, I met him on behalf of @RedGiantMovies and conveyed my greetings. #Vikram will be a milestone in Kamal Sir’s film career and is sure to break many box office records. @RKFI #Mahendran.", wrote Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Udhay meets Kamal; congratulates Vikram's team for grand success
Online Desk

CHENNAI: As Kamal Haasan's Vikram hit theatres today and has been gaining positive reviews from the audience, Udhayanidhi Stalin met Kamal Haasan and congratulated the entire team of Vikram for its grand success.

"As Ulaga Nayagan @ikamalhaasan Sir’s film #Vikram released today, received huge response, I met him on behalf of @RedGiantMovies and conveyed my greetings. #Vikram will be a milestone in Kamal Sir’s film career and is sure to break many box office records. @RKFI #Mahendran.", wrote Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has distributed the film under his banner 'Red Giant Movies’ bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s ‘Raajkamal Films International’ has Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Fassil in the lead roles and Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Chemban Vinod in the supporting roles.

Udhay meets Kamal; congratulates Vikram's team for grand success
Things to remember from Kaithi before watching Vikram

Before the film's release, Udhayanidhi Stalin became the first one to share his review for 'Vikram', and assured that the film will be a sure blockbuster.

Kamal reacted to his tweet and wrote, "Dear @Udhaystalin thambi. Thanks for your glowing first view report on #Vikram. You had proclaimed yourself as a fan. Your report will enthuse all my other brothers to dizzying heights. @RKFI @turmericmediaTM #VikramHitlist." (sic)

Udhay meets Kamal; congratulates Vikram's team for grand success
Revisit Kaithi before getting into world of Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj

The tweet conversation between the two went viral on Twitter even before the worldwide release.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film's music is composed by Anirudh and has Girish Gangadharan as cinematographer, Philomin Raj as editor, and Anbariv as the action choreographers.

Udhay meets Kamal; congratulates Vikram's team for grand success
Vikram review: Kamal is on rampage in this testosterone-high movie
Kamal Haasan
Vijay Sethupathi
Vikram
Lokesh Kanagaraj
Mahendran
Kalidas jayaram
Red Giant Movies
Girish Gangadharan
director Lokesh Kanagaraj
Fahadh Fassil
Actor-producer Kamal Haasan
Philomin Raj
Anbariv
Actress Gayathrie Shankar
Udhay meets Kamal
Vikram team
Vikram success
Raajkamal Films International
Udhayanidhi Stalin met Kamal Haasan
Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kamal Haasan

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in