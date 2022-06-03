Udhay meets Kamal; congratulates Vikram's team for grand success

CHENNAI: As Kamal Haasan's Vikram hit theatres today and has been gaining positive reviews from the audience, Udhayanidhi Stalin met Kamal Haasan and congratulated the entire team of Vikram for its grand success.
"As Ulaga Nayagan @ikamalhaasan Sir’s film #Vikram released today, received huge response, I met him on behalf of @RedGiantMovies and conveyed my greetings. #Vikram will be a milestone in Kamal Sir’s film career and is sure to break many box office records. @RKFI #Mahendran.", wrote Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has distributed the film under his banner 'Red Giant Movies’ bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s ‘Raajkamal Films International’ has Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Fassil in the lead roles and Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Chemban Vinod in the supporting roles.
Before the film's release, Udhayanidhi Stalin became the first one to share his review for 'Vikram', and assured that the film will be a sure blockbuster.
Kamal reacted to his tweet and wrote, "Dear @Udhaystalin thambi. Thanks for your glowing first view report on #Vikram. You had proclaimed yourself as a fan. Your report will enthuse all my other brothers to dizzying heights. @RKFI @turmericmediaTM #VikramHitlist." (sic)
The tweet conversation between the two went viral on Twitter even before the worldwide release.
Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film's music is composed by Anirudh and has Girish Gangadharan as cinematographer, Philomin Raj as editor, and Anbariv as the action choreographers.