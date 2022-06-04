SRK’s iconic pose now a hashtag on Twitter!

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s signature open arms pose has now been turned into a hashtag on Twitter! Hashtag ShahRukhKhan, accompanied by a special character resembling his iconic pose, is now his fans’ favourite.

Notably, the hashtag started trending just 12 hours after King Khan released the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’. “My new favourite hashtag. #ShahRukhKhan”, tweeted one user.